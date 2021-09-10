CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

By Allison Morrow, CNN Business
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal regulators slapped Wells Fargo with yet another fine for failing to move fast enough to compensate customers who were victims of the bank's "unsafe or unsound" practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking regulator within the Treasury Department, told the scandal-plagued bank it must pay...

Related
Arkansas Online

Senator asks Fed to break up problem-plagued Wells Fargo

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Wells Fargo has run out of time to fix the many internal problems that have harmed its customers. In a letter Monday to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Warren asked the Fed to force the financial giant to break off its core banking activities, like offering checking and savings accounts and loans, from its other financial services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gephardt Daily

Elizabeth Warren calls for Wells Fargo to split banking from financial services

Sept. 15 (UPI) — Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo to split its banking activities from its financial services businesses. Warren, D-Mass., said in a letter she wrote to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday, that the Fed could do this by revoking its financial holding company license, The New York Times and CNBC reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizjournals

Wells Fargo in crosshairs as senator calls on Fed to break up bank

Wells Fargo is once again in the crosshairs of a lawmaker in Washington, D.C., with Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling on the Federal Reserve to break up the bank. The Democrat from Massachussetts, in a letter to Fed chairman Jerome Powell this week, asked the regulator to revoke a key operating license and force a split of the business, The New York Times reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
financialadvisoriq.com

Break Up Wells Fargo to Stop It from Harming Clients: Sen. Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wants the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo so that it can no longer harm its customers, according to news reports. Warren has asked Fed chair Jerome Powell to order the company to separate its banking operations, such as checking and savings and loans, from other financial services such as investment management and trading services, The New York Times writes. Doing so, according to Warren, would ensure that the firm’s retail customers didn’t continue to suffer, pointing to a report from 2018 showing that Wells Fargo’s regulatory rating was below what could be considered “well managed,” according to the publication.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Financial-Planning.com

Wells Fargo pushes back on Sen. Warren's call for breakup

Wells Fargo pushed back against an effort by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to force the megabank’s breakup, saying that it has made significant progress in overhauling its operations and addressing scandals. In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that was made public Tuesday, Warren wrote that the bank is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bostonnews.net

Wells Fargo again fined for defrauding customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately pay back those customers it had charged excessive or improper fees. "Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said...
BUSINESS
nny360.com

Feds fine Wells Fargo $250M for ‘unsafe’ home lending practices

Wells Fargo has been fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for “unsafe or unsound practices” related to the bank’s home lending business, according to the bank and the agency Thursday. The OCC, Wells Fargo’s top federal banking regulator, imposed the penalty on the bank...
ECONOMY
milestomemories.com

Wells Fargo Gets New $250 Million Fine

Wells Fargo has received a new $250 million fine related to issues stemming from the bank’s scandal and its practices from several years ago. The fine from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is for “unsafe or unsound practices” related to the bank’s home lending business. The OCC said that the civil money penalty, and a related cease-and-desist order, have been brought against the bank for failing to address compliance and risk issues raised in a 2018 order. It found that its efforts to pay back customers it had previously harmed, were not sufficient.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Former Wells Fargo execs must answer for phony account scandal

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a top US banking regulator, kicked off its civil trial on Monday of three former Wells Fargo executives over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts at the San Francisco lender. The proceedings before an in-house OCC judge in...
ECONOMY
CFO.com

Regulator Hits Wells Fargo With $250M Fine

Wells Fargo has resolved another of its legal problems, agreeing to pay a $250 million fine for failing to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program. In a consent order, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the deficiencies in the program constituted “reckless unsafe or unsound practices” and violated a 2018 agreement that required Wells Fargo to maintain a satisfactory compliance risk management program.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Wells Fargo fined US$250 million by OCC over consumer missteps

(Sept 10): Wells Fargo & Co. will pay a US$250 million fine after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the company has deficiencies in its home-lending business and violated a 2018 order tied to past consumer missteps. The order, the first such sanction under Chief Executive Officer...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanctions from Consumer Financial Protection Board. Nor did the OCC's order address issues surrounding auto insurance remediation, which could also result in additional sanctions, he said. "This consent order will result in more expenses, likely some delayed foreclosures, increased demands on management time, and greater board involvement," Juneja said. The OCC issued a cease and desist order against the bank, "based on the bank's failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program." Wells Fargo's stock has risen 47% so far in 2021 while the S&P 500 has gained 19.6%.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Wells Fargo gets fresh sanction under Scharf with OCC's fine

Wells Fargo was handed a fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine over its lack of progress addressing long-standing problems, the first such sanction under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf. The penalty adds to the more than $5 billion in fines and legal settlements that the firm has paid...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Banking regulator fines Wells Fargo $250 million over remediation shortcomings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top U.S. banking regulator fined Wells Fargo $250 million and placed new restrictions on the bank’s business after finding shortcomings in its earlier efforts to pay back customers it had previously harmed. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had not met...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Wells Fargo Unveils AI-Boosted Integrated Receivables Service

Wells Fargo & Company announced on Wednesday (Sept. 8) the availability of Integrated Receivables, a new accounts receivable (AR) service rooted in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotic processing that simplifies payment and remittance data capture, re-association and invoice matching. “Integrated Receivables allows our clients to spend less time...
ECONOMY
American Banker

Wells Fargo applies machine learning, robotics to accounts receivable

Wells Fargo is deploying artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic processing in a new accounts receivable service that it says will simplify payment and remittance data capture as well as invoice matching. The Integrated Receivables service automatically captures data from payments and invoices. It corrects and validates remittance information using...
ECONOMY
dsnews.com

Wells Fargo Adds Ann Thorn as Head of Home Lending Servicing

Has announced the appointment of Ann Thorn as Head of the company’s Home Lending Servicing Operations, reporting to Head of Home Lending Kristy Fercho. In her new role, Thorn will oversee a mortgage servicing portfolio, including loans with total unpaid principal balances, of nearly $1.1 trillion as of June 30, 2021.
RETAIL
Financial-Planning.com

Wells Fargo loses broker over policy change on international clients

A financial advisor seeking a new broker-dealer after her prior firm dropped its international business joined a company whose specialty is serving practices that have foreign clients. Paula Oddone left Wells Fargo Advisors after 18 years to join the Snowden Lane Partners branch in Coral Gables, Florida, her new firm...
BUSINESS

