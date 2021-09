Off-limits for two months for synthetic turf replacement, the stadium field at Count Basie Park in Red Bank reopened this week. Five weeks late because of pandemic-related turf manufacturing issues, the new field incorporates rubber pellets recycled from the old field, as well as new “Koolmax” technology that reduces ground temperatures by several degrees, recreation Director Del Dal Pra told the borough council earlier this month.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO