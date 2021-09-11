Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says the Film Will Ignite Major Fan Debates
Benedict Cumberbatch is in full Marvel mode having just voiced his character, Doctor Strange, in the What If...? episode, "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands." He'll also be seen on the big screen at the end of the year in Spider-Man: No Way Home before reprising his role once again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year. Things took an incredibly dark turn in the Doctor Strange episode of What If...?, and seeing the character in a new, evil light has raised questions about Cumberbatch's upcoming appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Many fans now believe the Doctor Strange seen in the trailer isn't the version of him we know and love. No matter what is going on with Doctor Strange in the upcoming movie, Cumberbatch teases it's going to be controversial.comicbook.com
Comments / 0