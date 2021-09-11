Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says the Film Will Ignite Major Fan Debates

Andrew Garfield has once again confirmed that he will not be making an appearance in Sony‘s upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the midst of rumors and supposedly “leaked” images that show him, current Spider-Man Tom Holland and 2000s Spider-Man Tobey Maguire together, the actor set the record straight about his involvement. “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f*cking cool would it be if they did that?’” he said in an interview with Variety. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f*cked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO