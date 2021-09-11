USPS increases their postage rates for First Class letters, Media Mail, and other services

USPS has faced a lot of issues during the pandemic and the holiday season last year, and now they’re increasing their prices despite delivering slow and at times unreliable service.

On Aug. 29 rates were increased for First Class Mail letters, postcards, and other services, according to stamps.com.

The hike for first class mail ranges from $0.02 to $0.20.

Certified mail, signature confirmation, and return receipt will increase by $0.10-$0.85.

Media Mail based on weight will increase by $0.30-$0.93.

The price increases are for USPS’s most dominant products.

Competitive products that will not see a price increase include First Class Package and Priority Mail.

These are subject to change and more information is expected to be released.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)