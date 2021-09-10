CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Condoleezza Rice says U.S. is safer now than it was on 9/11

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCondoleezza Rice said the U.S. is safer today than it was on 9/11, but it's not completely safe now that the Taliban are back in control in Afghanistan. Watch Norah O’Donnell’s interview with former President George W. Bush’s national security adviser.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
POTUS
MSNBC

What made Condoleezza Rice 'raise her voice' to President Bush on 9/11

Nicolle Wallace sits down with Condoleezza Rice, the former national security adviser to President George W. Bush. Rice walks Wallace through what her day was like on September 11, 2001 as she and the president 'dealt with the consequences' of the terror attacks of that day. Sept. 11, 2021.
POTUS
WEKU

Two Decades After 9/11, Are We Safer?

As President George W. Bush flew back to Washington on Air Force One on Sept. 11, he was accompanied by Michael Morell, the CIA officer who briefed the president daily. Morell was in touch with CIA headquarters, which gave him heart-stopping intelligence that he had to urgently deliver to the president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norah O'donnell
Person
George W Bush
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#U S#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Dallas News

20 years after 9/11, U.S. leadership is more crucial than ever

This column is part of an opinion project commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11: We are living in a 9/12 world. What happens over there matters here. Those simple words guided President George W. Bush after the 9/11 attacks. They still resonate today. That day was the result of calculating...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Defense Secretary Says US Safer Today Than in 2001

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says the United States is safer now than it was 20 years ago. Speaking in an interview with Voice of America's Carla Babb on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, Austin said U.S. defense capabilities and strike abilities have “evolved” and “increased by orders of magnitude.”
MILITARY
New Jersey Herald

Sept. 11 anniversary: Do we feel safer now? | Asszony

Sept. 11 is designated as Patriot Day. It is the day we commemorate the 2,996 lives lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City, the attack on the Pentagon, and those killed during the high jacking of a passenger airline — United Flight 93.
POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

Kamala Harris Would Become President If The 25th Amendment Gets Invoked

In a recent tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

CBS News

286K+
Followers
37K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy