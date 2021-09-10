Girls swimming and diving: Northfield 97, Mankato West 89

All night, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team was swimming from behind Thursday after a pair of disqualifications on the first event — the 200-yard medley relay. The Gators finally cleared the Scarlets during the final three races — with senior Paige Steenblock winning the 100 backstroke, senior Anna Scheglowski winning the 100 breaststroke and the team of freshman Nora Korteum, Steenblock, senior Liv Fossum and junior Ananda Myint racing to first in the 400 freestyle relay.