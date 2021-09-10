CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Be A Great Committee Chair

By Maryann Bruce
chiefexecutive.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike musicians in an orchestra, board members bring unique skills to their work that can create a successful harmony – or calamitous discord. Without effective leadership, even the most talented musicians will be unable to see how their melody fits into the larger tune. Conductors, like Committee Chairs, own the full score. Their job is to bring out the best in their team without ever losing sight of the common goal: generating quality work that, by truly combining everyone’s talents, transcends individual contributions.

alachuacounty.us

Ken Cornell Appointed Chair of FAC Policy Committee

Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell was appointed to three Policy Committees for the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) this month by FAC President and Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas. Among FAC’s committees for the 2021-2022 Legislative Session, he will serve as Chair on the Water & Environmental & Sustainability Committee, a member on the Health, Safety & Justice Committee, and a member on the Presidential Select Committee on Broadband.
ALACHUA, FL
tribuneledgernews.com

Redistricting committee chair hints at congressional maps splitting Douglas County

The Legislature's Redistricting Committee delayed action Tuesday on legislative and congressional redistricting plans while it awaits numbers-crunching on ideas offered by other senators. The unexpected delay will not keep the committee from completing its work on those hot-button challenges by Thursday night as originally planned, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kentuckytoday.com

Senate committee passes measure on how to spend rescue money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Legislation dealing with Kentucky’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act money passed a Senate committee on Wednesday during the second day of the special session of the General Assembly. Provisions of Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, directs the use of...
FRANKFORT, KY
RiverBender.com

Mayor Goins, Alderwoman McAfee Issue Statements About Sunnybrook Building Permits

ALTON - An Alton alderwoman has raised questions about permits issued recently to a new housing development in the city - Sunnybrook - and Mayor David Goins’ office responded that he has no direct input or role in the issuance of building permits. He said those decisions are done in the Building & Zoning Division. Both Mayor Goins and Alderwoman Carolyn McAfee have comments about the permits below. This is Goins’ statement as it applies to the proposed Sunnybrook development and Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
communityadvocate.com

School Committee Vice Chair says residents don’t feel heard in ARHS mascot selection process

NORTHBOROUGH/SOUTHBOROUGH – Northborough Southborough Regional School Committee Vice Chair Daniel Kolenda noted at a Sept. 14 meeting that some residents don’t feel heard in the process of choosing a new Algonquin Regional High School (ARHS) mascot. “There are folks that believe they weren’t heard before,” Kolenda said. “They had an...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Fiscal Committee tables request for $27 million in federal money to boost vaccination efforts

This story was updated Sept. 17, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. with a statement from the governor. Republican lawmakers’ anger over the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate has put in jeopardy $27 million in federal pandemic relief to boost the state’s vaccination efforts.  As the Executive Council did Wednesday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Friday […] The post Fiscal Committee tables request for $27 million in federal money to boost vaccination efforts appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
Montrose Daily Press

Mayor pro tem Dave Frank appointed as CML Policy Committee chair

City of Montrose Mayor pro tem Dave Frank was selected by CML Executive Board President Kathi Meyer, Steamboat Springs councilmember, to chair the Colorado Municipal League’s Policy Committee. The term begins immediately and lasts through June 2022. “I am very honored to serve this important committee as chair, and look...
MONTROSE, CO
gainesvillebizreport.com

County Commission Chair Appointed to FAC Policy Committees

Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell was appointed to three Policy Committees for the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) this month by FAC President and Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas. Among FAC’s committees for the 2021-2022 Legislative Session, he will serve as Chair on the Water & Environmental & Sustainability Committee, a member on the Health, Safety & Justice Committee, and a member on the Presidential Select Committee on Broadband.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Hutchinson News

United Way campaign chairs, committee announced

United Way of Reno County announced that Amy and Ben Kraft will lead the United Way Campaign this year as the Campaign Cabinet Co-Chairs. They are the owners of Kraft Electric and have committed to giving back to the community. "Ben and I are asking you to raise your hand...
RENO COUNTY, KS

