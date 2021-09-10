How To Be A Great Committee Chair

Like musicians in an orchestra, board members bring unique skills to their work that can create a successful harmony – or calamitous discord. Without effective leadership, even the most talented musicians will be unable to see how their melody fits into the larger tune. Conductors, like Committee Chairs, own the full score. Their job is to bring out the best in their team without ever losing sight of the common goal: generating quality work that, by truly combining everyone’s talents, transcends individual contributions.