California State

Our Promise CA

Lonnie Wong, FOX40 reporter, Sacramento institution, retires
Fox40
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the generosity of California state employees over the last 60 years, the Our Promise initiative has shown our commitment and dedication to communities; its impact is truly historic, and has been the single largest effort among almost 300,000 state employees to support charitable programs. This is Our Promise to California. Every day. All year.

fox40.com

thecounty.me

Landlord seeks promised funds

I have read that 89 percent of the federal funds for housing assistance has not been distributed, according to an August report in the New York Times. We had a tenant leave us owing us $10,800, plus an insufficient check the individual gave us for nearly $2,000. We are landlords...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Fox40

California Democrats call for change to recall process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A little more than 12 hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom gave his victory speech, Democratic lawmakers made an announcement calling for changes to California’s recall process — even though only two governors have faced recalls in the state’s history. Assem. Marc Berman, D-San Francisco, chair of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Interview: California GOP chair reacts to recall election results

(KTXL) — California Republican Party Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to talk about the recall election results. “He ran on making this about everything except for his record,” Millan said. “Even in his concession tonight, he didn’t talk about the devastating wildfires or the fact that he lied to Californians about what he did on the preventative side. He didn’t talk about the rising homeless that is so out of control; it’s the largest in the nation or the poverty that’s here in California. He didn’t talk about the 20,000 businesses that had to close permanently. He spent over $50 million making this about everything except for his record.”
thehinsdalean.com

We promise to never forget

Do you remember where you were 20 years ago this Saturday?. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, are seared into our collective memory. Disbelief, horror, anguish and fear suddenly ruled our emotions as the world we knew was forever altered. For many the recollections of the hijacked airplanes flying into...
NWI.com

CA-Winners

Here is a list of winners of races in California. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch Now: Related Video. Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!. Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government...
Washington Post

Why can’t our political system address our biggest problems? Blame the Founders.

660,000 Americans have already died of covid-19 — more than in any other country — and another 100,000 may perish by Dec. 1. How is this possible when we have enough vaccine doses for the whole population? The problem is that nearly 80 million eligible Americans stubbornly, stupidly refuse to get vaccinated — and there is almost no way to force them to do the right thing. With just 63 percent of the U.S. population having received at least one dose, we now lag behind every Group of Seven country in vaccination rates. We have even fallen behind countries such as Brazil, Mongolia and Cambodia, which are nowhere near as wealthy.
Fox40

Interview: California Assembly Speaker Rendon reacts to voters rejecting recall effort

(KTXL) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo to discuss California voters’ rejection of the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom. “I think it was a loud and decisive rejection of a Republican power grab on the part of California voters,” Rendon said. “I think they saw how toxic and regressive the GOP has been on a national level. They’ve seen what’s happened in places like Florida, what’s happened in places like Texas, and it’s a clear rejection of that.”
Fox40

Kevin Paffrath, Democrat who ran to replace Newsom, discusses lessons learned during recall election

Gov. Gavin Newsom is keeping his job after surviving the second gubernatorial recall election in California’s history. Kevin Paffrath, a 29-year-old YouTube star with nearly 1.7 million followers on his financial advice video channel, was among nine Democrats listed on the recall ballot. Among voters’ top choices to replace Newsom, Paffrath was a distant second to Republican Larry Elder.
Fox40

Orrin Heatlie, recall lead proponent, discusses election results

Orrin Heatlie’s first attempt didn’t qualify, but his second attempt at a petition for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom was approved to gather signatures in early 2020. Recall organizers reached the roughly 1.5 million signatures needed by March 17, 2021. Now that Californians have made their choice and Gov....
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
