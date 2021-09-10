BC-Daily Register

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
%L001%%Prime Rate%  %3.25%   %3.25%   %3.25%. %L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75%   %0.75%   %0.75%. %L003%%Fed Funds Target%  %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%. %L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%. %L056%%1-month yld%  %0.06%   %0.07%   %0.05%. %L005%%3-month Disc%  %0.05%   %0.07%   %0.05%. %L057%%3-month yld%  %0.05%   %0.07%   %0.05%. %L006%%6-month disc%  %0.06%   %0.05%   %0.06%. %L058%%6-month yld%  %0.06%   %0.05%   %0.06%. %L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%. %L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%. %L009% %1-year%  %0.06%   %0.06%   %0.06%. %L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%. %L011% %1-year%  %0.08%   %0.07%   %0.08%. %L012% %2-year%  %0.23%   %0.23%   %0.22%. %L055% %3-year%  %0.45%   %0.43%   %0.43%. %L013% %5-year%  %0.82%   %0.79%   %0.81%. %L014% %10-year%...

