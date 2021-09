The East Liverpool Potters and Beaver Local Beavers are rivals on the football field, but came together off the field Sunday night for East Liverpool sophomore Kaden Davis. Kaden suffers from muscular dystrophy and is currently hospitalized in the ICU at Akron Children’s Hospital. Rivalry lines disappeared when more than 250 community members joined together and prayed for Kaden. East Liverpool will play at Beaver Local at 7 p.m. today. (Submitted photo)

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO