Albert Lea, MN

Administrator’s Corner: High school offers many opportunities

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 7 days ago

In my first few months as the leader of Albert Lea High School, I have been impressed with the resiliency and flexibility of our students, families, staff and community as we once again face unusual circumstances in education due to the ongoing pandemic. I thank all stakeholders for continued communication as we redefine what school looks like and make daily decisions in the best interest of our students.

