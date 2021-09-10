CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody's upgrades ConvaTec's corporate rating to Ba2; outlook stable

 8 days ago

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service on Friday upgraded the corporate family rating of UK wound dressings maker Convatec Group PLC to Ba2 from Ba3. The ratings agency has changed ConvaTec's outlook to stable from positive. The ratings were upgraded amid "material" progress in ConvaTec's transformation and its track record...

