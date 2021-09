This question from a Rochester, Minnesota mom couldn't have come at a better time because honestly, this is my house right now too. I've got a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old and truthfully...there are days when being a mom is just extremely frustrating. When I ask my kids how their day was, I'm hearing a whole lot of "fine" answers too. When I change it up to see what the best part of their day was I get "lunch" as the next routine answer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO