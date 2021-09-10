CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screen Innovations Zen 2 Shade Solution Transforms Outdoor Spaces

By Jason Knott
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreen Innovations (SI), the CEDIA industry’s fastest-growing manufacturer of motorized and manual window coverings, brings beautiful motorized shading to the outdoors with the introduction of Zen 2. The first décor-minded outdoor shading solution, Screen Innovations Zen 2 boasts an elegant, customizable, architecturally friendly design that effortlessly transforms decks, gazebos, patios, and other outdoor areas into comfortable, stylish living spaces.

#Zen 2#Shading#Cedia#Rts#Si#Brand Analysis Study#Lutron
