Screen Innovations Zen 2 Shade Solution Transforms Outdoor Spaces
Screen Innovations (SI), the CEDIA industry’s fastest-growing manufacturer of motorized and manual window coverings, brings beautiful motorized shading to the outdoors with the introduction of Zen 2. The first décor-minded outdoor shading solution, Screen Innovations Zen 2 boasts an elegant, customizable, architecturally friendly design that effortlessly transforms decks, gazebos, patios, and other outdoor areas into comfortable, stylish living spaces.www.cepro.com
