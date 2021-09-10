CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

IN BRIEF: Lookers Incoming Chair Bull buys GBP105,000 in shares

Life Style Extra
 8 days ago

Lookers PLC - car dealership chain - Says Ian Bull, incoming non-executive chair, purchased 150,000 shares on Thursday at a price of 70 pence each, totalling GBP105,000. Bull's appointment as non-executive chair will be effective from October 1. Current stock price: 68.00p. Year-to-date change: up 72% from January 29. By...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Baronsmead Second Venture Trust prices subscription offer

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC - investment firm based in London - In conjunction with Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC, is looking to raise GBP25 million through an offer for subscription, with the discretion to use an over-allotments facility of up to GBP12.5 million each. Current stock price: 83.50 pence. Year-to-date...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Gowin New Energy extends repayment date for loans

Gowin New Energy Group Ltd - lighting products retailer - Extends repayment date of its loan agreements with four separate shareholders. For Shu Hsiang Wu, repayment date has been extended to November 6, 2022, Cheng-Fng Tsai's loan to November 2, 2022, Chien-Ming Cheng to November 3, 2022 and Chih-Feng Chao to October 29, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Hawkwing expects to conclude loan agreement to IFG shortly

Hawkwing PLC - cash shell - Says it is making good progress with an agreement to provide Internet Fusion Group Ltd with a secured loan for the purpose of financing two proposed acquisitions - Target A, an outdoor lifestyle brand, and Target B, an online retailer of fashion accessories and to cover the transaction costs of the acquisitions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Biffa CEO Topham and Chief Financial Officer Pike sell stock

Biffa PLC - High Wycombe, England-based waste management company - Chief Executive Officer Michael Topham sells 125,000 shares, at a price of GBP3.83 each, totalling GBP478,750 on Wednesday. In addition, wife Victoria Topham has sold the same amount of shares for the same price, meaning the Tophams have sold GBP957,500...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lookers#Bull
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Symphony International Director Thadani acquires shares

Symphony International Holdings Ltd - investment firm - Director Anil Thadani buys 1.0 million shares in a transaction on Wednesday. The shares were bought at a price of USD0.43 each, worth a total of USD430,000. Current stock price: USD0.43. Year-to-date change: up 19%. By Evelina Grecenko; evelinagrecenko@alliancenews.com. Copyright 2021 Alliance...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income fundraises

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC - investment firm - Launches open offer, placing, subscription and Intermediaries offer targeting to raise GBP75 million at a price of 109 pence per share. The shares are offered at a discount of 8.4% to the closing mid-market share price of 119p as at Tuesday, the company notes. Existing shareholders are entitled to subscribe for one new share for every four shares held.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

West Bull Securities: "Strong Buy" Rating and HKD8.39/Share Target Price for Newborn Town Inc.

On August 23, West Bull Securities issued a research report, which initiated the first coverage on Newborn Town Inc. (09911.HK) with a "Strong Buy" rating (an absolute upside of more than 50% over the next 12 months) and an HKD8.39/share target price. Aside from the rapid penetration and strong performance of its social networking apps in the global markets, the game business may become the next growth driver for Newborn Town Inc., the research report said.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: NB Global Monthly Income Fund NAV rises in first-half

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd - invests in traditional credit, such as bonds and loans, and in alternative credit, such as distressed credit, collateralized loan obligations, mezzanine debt, and club loan transactions - Net asset value per share rises to GBP0.96 at June 30 from GBP0.94 at December 31, as first half total return climbs to 4.7% from 3.0% in the second half of 2020. Pays dividends monthly at 39 pence per month, making dividends paid in respect of the six-month period worth 4.68p per share, sets annualised dividend yield of 5.4% at June 30.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: JPMorgan Mid Cap outperforms; Live Co loss narrows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Proton Motor Power Systems PLC - Munich-based producer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems - Loss, before embedded derivatives, in six months to June 30 narrows to GBP1.2 million from GBP10.3 million a year before. Revenue fell to GBP922,000 from GBP1.1 million. Operating loss widens to GBP3.9 million from GBP2.8 million, as administrative expenses rises to GBP4.2 million from GBP3.2 million. Chair Helmut Gierse says: "Proton Motor has made further progress in the first half of this year in developing its strategic partnerships with some large customers and building its sales pipeline." Adds: "Despite the Covid-19 backdrop, a further strengthening of industry and consumer demand for alternative sources of energy continues, supported by various governments' strategies towards the 'hydrogen economy'."
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Brooks Macdonald funds end year at record; ups dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC - London-based investment manager - Funds under management end June 30 at GBP16.46 billion, up from GBP13.69 billion at the same point a year before. Negative organic net new business took GBP275 million off group FuM, but Brooks added GBP882 million from acquisitions and a further GBP2.17 billion from investment performance. Annual pretax profit jumps to GBP25.1 million from GBP10.0 million, with revenue up 8.8% to GBP118.2 million from GBP108.6 million. Declares total dividend of 63.0 pence, up 19% from 53.0p year before.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Sick internals may keep the Nasdaq bedridden

* Dow futures edge up, S&P 500 slip, Nasdaq 100 dip. * Aug retail sales MM/Philly Fed beat ests; init claims. * Dollar up; bitcoin ~flat; crude down, gold slides. Sept 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Buy-And-Hold Stocks That Could Provide Income For Life

Which stocks make an ideal investment for your golden years?. If you are a buy-and-hold investor, large-cap dividend stocks are the best choice. These companies tend to have strong business models that allow them to regularly generate cashflows for their shareholders. In addition to receiving income when you need it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Templeton Global Income Insider Makes $1.95 Million Buy

Boaz Weinstein, at Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM), made a large insider buy on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Weinstein purchased 354,714 shares of Templeton Global Income at a price of $5.48 per share. The total transaction amounted to $1,947,442.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Diamondback Energy's stock surges after analyst touts new $2 billion buyback plan

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. charged up 4.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas company announced a new $2 billion stock repurchase program. The company said late Thursday that the new buyback program was part of the acceleration of its plan to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in the fourth quarter, given strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, as a time of that the macro backdrop is supportive. Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum said the move is "notable," given the company has beat production and capital expenditure expectations for both the first and second quarters. He also said that the company introduced the concept of future use of variable dividends as a return mechanism, once the expected return on share repurchases is below the company's cost of capital. Deckelbaum reiterated the outperform rating on the stock and the $108 price target, which implies a 35% gain off Thursday's closing price of $80.07. The stock has lost 7.9% over the past three months through Thursday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has declined 8.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Keystone duo bank GBP5 million; Circassia team buys

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Keystone Law Group PLC - London-based law firm - Finance Director Ashley Miller sells 45,000 shares, while Director of Operations & Compliance William...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy