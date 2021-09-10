CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Celtic CEO Dom McKay steps down, Michael Nicholson replaces

 8 days ago

Celtic PLC - Glasgow, Scotland-based professional football club - Says Chief Executive Dom McKay steps down from his position for personal reasons, having just assumed the role in July. McKay had a hand in the appointment of current manager Ange Postecoglou after a well-documented move to secure former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe collapsed over the summer. Celtic confirms that Michael Nicholson, the club's current director of Legal & Football Affairs, will assume the role of acting CEO and director of the company. Nicholson has been a senior executive of Celtic for eight years and has been at the heart of decision making at Celtic working closely with the CEO and the Football Department.

