Eurasia Mining PLC - UK-based mining & mineral exploration company - Says mining plan has been completed for the first five years of the life of mine of Loipishnune open pit and the West Nittis open pit, both of which form part of the Monchetundra project in Russia. Notes phase one of annual ore production was increased by 1.7 times to 1.7 million tonnes per annum compared to Russian Feasibility Study.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO