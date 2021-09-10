CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

MOGL & Brandon Wimbush Come Home September 13th - 20th

By Lisa Kelly
onefootdown.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may know, collegiate athletes can now monetize their name, image, and likeness through paid marketing opportunities with businesses and brands!. Former Notre Dame Quarterback Brandon Wimbush and fellow Notre Dame graduate Ayden Syal have started a company called MOGL which is a platform that connects local businesses and brands to collegiate athletes for marketing opportunities in a safe, secure, and NCAA compliant way.

www.onefootdown.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska, Oklahoma involved in pregame scuffle

Things got a little testy between Nebraska and Oklahoma before their game on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-0 mark, while Nebraska is 2-1 following a win over Buffalo on Sept. 11. It’s the 87th meeting between the 2 programs and the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century”, when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Nov. 25, 1971, en route to a 2nd straight national championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Showing Today

No. 5 Oklahoma just wrapped up a 23-16 win over Nebraska in a game that was much closer than many expected it to be. Nebraska fans aren’t really in the business of moral victories, but they should be encouraged by their team’s performance. Quarterback Adrian Martinez (289 passing yards, two total touchdowns) played one of his best games, and the Husker defense made life hard for OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and company.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tim Tebow Is Picking 1 Big College Football Upset Today

Tim Tebow thinks one major upset will take place in college football this afternoon. Tebow, 34, joined the SEC Network on Saturday to break down the biggest games of the day. One of those games includes Alabama-Florida in “The Swamp.”. The Crimson Tide look like the best team in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Wimbush
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Week 3 of College Football

Alabama made it more interesting than expected, but the Crimson Tide earned a key victory at Florida. The reigning champions lead the winners and losers from Week 3. If September is any indication, however, the 2021 campaign might just be the long-awaited transitional year for the sport. Four traditional powers—Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma—each dealt with another rough showing in Week 3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Networking#Mogl Brandon Wimbush#Notre Dame#Image Likeness#Demo#Mogl Office#Nil#Q A
onefootdown.com

Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday — Purdue stinks

Happy Friday everyone! I have access to thousands and thousands of Notre Dame Fighting Irish photos, and will never use a small fraction of those on this site. The thing is though — I want to, and I’m going to give it a solid shot as a way to bless the beginning of the weekend throughout the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Economy
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
onefootdown.com

Throwback Thursday: Reggie Brooks - If These Walls Could Talk

After making his mark in the Notre Dame record books as a running back and later joining the school’s athletic department, former All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist Reggie Brooks knows what it means to live and breathe Fighting Irish football. In If These Walls Could Talk: Notre Dame Fighting Irish,...
NFL
Sportico

Notre Dame, Holtz Beat Oklahoma for ‘Champion’ Slogan Rights

A longstanding feud over the origin of the slogan, “Play like a champion today,” reignited on Wednesday, when Play Like A Champion Today LLC (PLACT) announced a five-year partnership with Notre Dame. Two universities, Notre Dame and the University of Oklahoma, enjoy time-honored associations to the catchy mantra. But Notre Dame’s now-codified rights to it appear to be on solid legal ground. The Indiana-based PLACT is owned by a group led by former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz. Former Fighting Irish wide receiver Derrick Mayes and quarterback Rick Mirer are also investors. The company’s deal with Notre Dame contains an exclusive...
DRINKS
onefootdown.com

2021 Notre Dame Football: Purdue Boilermakers Week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome back the Purdue Boilermaker to Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 2012. It’s kind of funny... the 2021 Irish don’t really have any type of resemblance of that 2021 squad, but after a couple of close wins — the analogies and comparisons to that season have been put out there.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Brian Kelly and staff are still figuring things out for this Irish team

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-0 on the season and have fallen in the rankings due to close wins against unranked opponents. ND could very well be 0-2 right now thanks to an uncomfortably long list of issues — but they aren’t. Brian Kelly and his staff still have the opportunity to turn things around for the better, but that aforementioned list will need to be addressed.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy