MOGL & Brandon Wimbush Come Home September 13th - 20th
As you may know, collegiate athletes can now monetize their name, image, and likeness through paid marketing opportunities with businesses and brands!. Former Notre Dame Quarterback Brandon Wimbush and fellow Notre Dame graduate Ayden Syal have started a company called MOGL which is a platform that connects local businesses and brands to collegiate athletes for marketing opportunities in a safe, secure, and NCAA compliant way.www.onefootdown.com
