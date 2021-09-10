CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Insider - How To Get Prepared For Flighting Tests

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Halo Insider profile might be missing required information to participate in Halo Infinite hands-on multiplayer previews and "flights." The next Multiplayer Preview is approaching, and we want to make sure that you can participate.

