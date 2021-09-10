Halo Insider - How To Get Prepared For Flighting Tests

343 Industries has announced that Halo Infinite's next multiplayer preview will take place later this month, and it will be open to all players in the Halo Insider program. The preview kicks on September 24th, and all Halo Insiders will be invited to check out what Halo Infinite's multiplayer has to offer. If you want to get in on the action, all you need to do is make sure you're fully registered as a Halo Insider as of September 13th, and you should be able to participate. Halo community director Brian Jarrard tweeted saying that this preview will have a "much bigger focus on Arena PvP this time, including a new map and some objective modes," and that Big Team Battle is on the cards.

