Court: DeSantis ban on school mask mandates back in force

By CURT ANDERSON AP Legal Affairs Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is back in force. The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic...

