Letter: Pro Birth, Pro Death

The political landscape has recently featured a raft of policy decisions by conservative politicians and jurists that unerringly support the pro-death side of the decision. Take the unanimous decision by the Supreme Court’s six conservatives to overturn the Biden administration’s ban on evictions in the midst of an upsurge in coronavirus deaths. Take their decision to reinstate the Trump administration policy of keeping asylum seekers exposed to violent drug cartels in Mexico rather than letting them wait safely in the U.S. Take the decisions by conservative governors to oppose Centers for Disease Control guidelines for reducing the carnage from the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus, by prohibiting school districts and county governments from mandating that school children wear masks and employees get vaccinated. Take rulings by conservative-dominated legislatures to ignore voters’ referendums supporting extension of government-supported medical insurance to low-income people, despite evidence that states adopting such extensions have saved thousands of lives.