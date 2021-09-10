CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haven't voted in the recall yet? You still have more than one way to cast your ballot.

By Lloyd Lee
Mountain View Voice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia residents face two questions on their ballots for the upcoming state recall election: whether to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, and, if so, who should succeed him. Voters have until Tuesday, Sept. 14, to either postmark their ballots, drop them off at a designated ballot box or vote in person at their local vote center. But that doesn't mean they have to wait until the 11th hour on election day to participate.

