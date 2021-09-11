Open House Plymouth

UPPER CAPE REALTY agent Cathy Casoli invites you to stop in at. 39 Esta Road, Plymouth from 3:00-5:00 pm to check out the $385,000 Ranch. Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in desirable West Plymouth location. Exterior features- new roof, new siding, some new windows, new deck overlooking the private backyard with new garden shed and mature trees that provide natural privacy. Open floor plan with gorgeous modern kitchen complete with herring bone backsplash, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, new hardwood floors, beautiful new bathroom with subway tile and blue tooth speaker sound system, all new ceilings, new electrical service and panel, new plumbing, new insulation, new furnace and hot water heater, new 4 bedroom septic system. Fridge is included in the sale of the property. Walk to Clear Pond conservation land. Close to many amenities such as RT 3, shopping, restaurants and downtown Plymouth waterfront, all while keeping that calm, peaceful neighborhood feel. Walkout basement could potentially be finished adding more interior square footage. This is a must see!