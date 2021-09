While the Blue Jays are chasing the Red Sox for the 2nd Wild Card spot, it might be more realistic for them to catch the Yankees for the first one. After yesterday’s schedule concluded the Red Sox (79-59) further closed the gap to just half a game on the Yankees (78-57), who have dropped five of their last seven. It’s unfortunate that the Blue Jays haven’t been able to make up any ground on the Red Sox with their two big wins against the A’s so far this weekend, but thankfully they picked up a game on the Yankees on Saturday.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO