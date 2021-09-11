CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany to honor first responders, Henry Johnson Award winner Saturday

By Tim Blydenburgh
Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - The city will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday by honoring first responders at Jennings Landing at Corning Riverfront Park. It will be followed by a ceremony for the fifth annual Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service, which will be presented to Dr. Brenda Robinson, an Albany nurse and community activist who has worked tirelessly and selflessly to protect health care workers and the general public, especially those in underserved communities, during the pandemic, according to Mayor Kathy Sheehan's office.

www.timesunion.com

