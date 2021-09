U.S Energy Development Corporation announced Wednesday its acquisition of a $50 million asset in the core of the Delaware Basin in Loving County. The Arlington-based company is extending its reach in one of its primary development areas with the purchase, according to a news release. It will add wells targeting three of the basin's most prolific benches, 3rd Bone Spring, Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp XY. The new deal will bring U.S Energy’s total investment in the Permian Basin to $135 million over the past year.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO