CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Florida News Digest

Dothan Eagle
 8 days ago

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select Florida stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP's complete coverage of Florida and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami...

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lynchburg News and Advance

Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
Dothan Eagle

Georgia Daybook

Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Friday, Sep. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Georgia bureau is reachable at 404-522-8971. Send daybook...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Oklahoma State
Complex

South Florida Rapper WizDaWizard Reportedly Found Dead

South Florida rapper WizDaWizard, who worked with Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang imprint, was reportedly found dead in Florida early Friday morning. According to Miami’s WSVN, the Broward County artist’s body was found around 6 a.m. Friday in the front yard of a Hallandale Beach home. Although there were no reports of gunshots or a struggle in the area, investigators believe foul play is suspected.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Florida News Digest#Ap Newsroom#Ap Customer Support#Coverage Plan#Eastern#Republican#The 1st#District Court Of Appeal#Giuliani Associates#Bba#Ap Photos#Bbn#Marlins#Braves#Byu#Ucf#Sec#Fbn#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93.1 WZAK

Jailed Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones Facing New Charges After ‘Bizarre Attempt To Escape’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster), an elected official who appears to be allergic to staying out of legal trouble, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of bringing a weapon into county jail and attempting to escape custody. Jones was originally arrested in April on charges of drunk driving in an incident that allegedly led to his vehicle ending up in a ditch and him threatening the arresting officers with a career-ending call to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Since that arrest, Jones, 26, has been accused of violating the terms of his bond multiple times by, among other things, testing positive for alcohol and tampering with his ankle monitor.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Alabama following Florida's loss to Tide

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators lost a heartbreaker to Alabama and Nick Saban Saturday 31-29. Emory Jones led the Gators at quarterback, and he finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and 1 INT. Florida racked up 440 total offensive yards, including 245 of them on the ground. Below are Mullen’s...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten power rankings: Penn State moves up to No. 2

Talk about poor timing. Mere weeks after the Big Ten announced it is joining forces with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 to add scheduling strength and outflank the Southeastern Conference, Clemson and Washington lose. On the other hand, Rutgers looks like it is for real, which is unreal. Wisconsin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football rankings: Projected Week 4 AP Top 25 after Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State survive upset bids

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State were pushed to the brink in Week 3 but survived. Will it affect their spot in the AP Top 25 college football rankings?. Going down the college football rankings, Week 3 was much more about some of the top teams in the country getting a big-time scare than it was about huge upsets or top-five teams losing as it had been in weeks past.
ALABAMA STATE
Awful Announcing

A FS1 graphic put Morgantown, West Virginia on the Virginia-North Carolina border

A wildly–inaccurate map is always good for a laugh, and the latest case in point here comes from FS1’s pre-game coverage of Virginia Tech-West Virginia. That game is at WVU’s home of Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. But you wouldn’t know it from the graphic FS1 showed, which instead put its location on the Virginia-North Carolina border. Here’s how Timothy Burke initially relayed this on Twitter, with a good Wheeling Conventions joke:
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Chicago

Reeling Illinois Bracing For Conference Foe Maryland

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Maryland opens Big Ten play at Illinois on Friday night. The Terrapins have won their first two games. Illinois has dropped two straight after opening the season with a win over Nebraska. Illini coach Bret Bielema says he has been working with his players to correct mistakes. Maryland coach Mike Locksley and assistant Ron Zook are former Illini coaches and looking forward to the trip back to Illinois. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝟭𝟬𝟭 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝘁 𝗕𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗮@BretBielema and @MartinOD64 discuss the offensive line, being back in front of the home crowd, and playing with neck rolls. pic.twitter.com/TbvO2JVf3u — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 15, 2021
ILLINOIS STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes shake up starting offensive line vs. Michigan State

The Miami Hurricanes made changes to their starting offensive line for their loss to Michigan State at Hard Rock Stadium after last weekend’s woeful performance against Appalachian State. Jarrid Williams made his first start of the season against Spartans at right tackle after not making an appearance in either of UM’s first two games. Justice Oluwaseun, who started at right tackle against the ...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy