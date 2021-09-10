CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NE

Hi-Line Bulls cross country at Lexington Invitational

By Caleb Wall Hi-Line Cross Country
Lexington Clipper-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night brought us to the Lexington Invitational on the Johnson Lake Golf Course. We looked good as we battled the hilly terrain and bigger schools. I really appreciated how our girls responded to the hills. They are getting closer to the steady and confident runners that Coach Stephens and I envision for them. Whitney Dickau and Natalie Malcom led our effort again. They each ran this course two years ago, with Whitney running a minute faster this time out and Natalie over two minutes faster. Dallas Weitzel was our third runner. This was her first time on this course, but she ran well and even ran faster than her time from Cambridge last week on what is a flatter course. Payton Muegerl was also running this course for the first time. Payton persevered and showed grit running against a mix of runners from Class D up to Class A. Genesee Knackstedt and Grace Schimmels ran neck and neck the last half of the race to finish within five seconds of each other. Lauren Hickey, Alayna Moore, and Katlynn Parker all competed with Alayna and Katlynn bettering their time on this course from two years ago when we last ran it.

