I had been laid off from my job in August of 2001 and was scheduled to begin a new position in late September. My husband and I decided to take a little vacation before, and arrived at our favorite vacation spot, North Truro on Cape Cod, on Monday afternoon, 9/10. As we were getting ready for our day on 9/11, he heard on the radio that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I thought it was an accident involving a small, private plane, until I heard a man in the next motel room scream, “Oh my God!” as the second plane hit.

