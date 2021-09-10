Former Milwaukee Braves And A Local Historian Look Back At Unusual 1957 World Series Celebration
For this week’s Bubbler Talk, listener Marion Etzel asked us for more information about how the area celebrated the Milwaukee Braves winning baseball's World Series in 1957. Etzel, part of a well-known religious team known as Sisters of the Divine Savior, said there's more to the city's baseball success than the Brewers doing well in recent years and making it to the World Series in 1982.www.wuwm.com
