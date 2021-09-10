It's Time For Garrett Bradbury To Prove He's Worth Investing In

Since Matt Birk left in 2009 and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, the Vikings have been looking for their next long-term center. The rest of the offensive pieces have been put into place, but the O-line is one of the few things holding this offense back from greater success. Garrett Bradbury was drafted as a first-rounder in 2019 to be a pillar in the middle of the line. Bradbury was to replace Pat Elflein at center, a decent placeholder at the position but never looked as comfortable as he was at guard — the position he played at Ohio State.