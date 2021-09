COLLEGE STATION – The UTSA volleyball team swept UAlbany Friday afternoon at the Texas A&M Invitational. Opening the match, the Great Danes garnered the first two points, but the Roadrunners came back with a 3-0 run to take the lead. UAlbany scored a couple more points, followed by a 5-0 run from UTSA to lead 9-4. The Roadrunners hit another scoring surge to lead by 10 (18-8). UTSA finished the set with a 6-2 run.