Michigan has been dealing with a teacher shortage for over a decade now and the pandemic just made things worst. Finding qualified staff to come and sit down and deal with your annoying kids is getting harder and harder by the day. A lot of it has to do with pay cuts and the lack of input on current policies. Teachers wanna be more involved in the big decisions in their field, and I for one think teachers should get paid a heck of a lot more money.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO