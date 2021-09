Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. It’s hard to believe two decades have passed since the September 11, 2001 attacks took 2,977 lives in the twin towers, the Pentagon and Flight 93, including 344 firefighters (343 of them FDNY), 71 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel. Everything changed in the United States and around the world in the aftermath, the effects of which are still being felt today.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO