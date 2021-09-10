Help! How Do I Make Sure My Students Have Access to Period Products?

I’m so upset. We were just told we are only allowed 150 copies per month. That’s all. 150 pages for copies. And they count front and back as two copies. So now I’m going to have to go to Kinkos and make my own copies. Keep in mind that my county wouldn’t pay for textbooks for their state dual credit class. So I copied the entire textbook to help them pass their test. Now that’s well over my limit. Seriously. How am I supposed to do this job with all these crazy limitations? —Kinkos Here I Come.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO