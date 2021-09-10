CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Help! How Do I Make Sure My Students Have Access to Period Products?

By Elizabeth Pappas
weareteachers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am new to teaching older students. This year I have a lovely group of 5th graders. This is a time when students’ bodies are changing in so many ways. I have some students who are menstruating, and I want to support them. Back when I was a student, I remember feeling so uncomfortable at school when I was on my period. I was thinking of providing students with bags of period products they could use discreetly when needed rather than needing to go to the nurse or feeling embarrassed. How should I navigate this? —Not Taboo Anymore.

www.weareteachers.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

How can I help cleaning products last longer?

“The expiration date tells you how long that shelf life is under typical conditions (at room temperature, stored out of direct sunlight, etc.),” Sansoni says. If you’re storing your hand sanitizer in a hot car, it could be losing potency faster and may end up containing less than 60% alcohol (the amount needed to be sufficiently effective, according to the CDC) before it even reaches its expiration date.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Education#Health Education
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
weareteachers.com

Where Are All the School Nurses?

Did you know that millions of students in this country do not have access to a school nurse if they experience a medical emergency? This has become a major concern as schools reopen for in-person learning during the pandemic. A school nurse shortage is not a new problem, but our current situation has certainly amplified the need. Let’s take a closer look at the issue and what our community of teachers has to say.
EDUCATION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

How do I dispose of expired products?

A small amount of bleach can typically be diluted in water and poured down the sink. For larger amounts, check if there are any disposal instructions printed on the container. If not, call your local hazardous-waste-disposal facility for their recommendations. Keep in mind that certain cleaning chemicals should never be...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
weareteachers.com

Help! We’re Only Allowed 150 Copies Per Month and I’m Already Out

I’m so upset. We were just told we are only allowed 150 copies per month. That’s all. 150 pages for copies. And they count front and back as two copies. So now I’m going to have to go to Kinkos and make my own copies. Keep in mind that my county wouldn’t pay for textbooks for their state dual credit class. So I copied the entire textbook to help them pass their test. Now that’s well over my limit. Seriously. How am I supposed to do this job with all these crazy limitations? —Kinkos Here I Come.
EDUCATION
morningbrew.com

How do I split expenses with my partner?

In this weekly column, I’ll help you sort out financial grey areas—from prenups to inheritances and more. Submit your money matter here. My partner and I have been living together for more than five years. When we first moved in, we were in our early 20s and made basically the same amount of money. Back then, we agreed to split our shared expenses, including rent, utilities, and groceries. Now, I'm making about one-third more than my partner, and we're still splitting expenses evenly. Should I be paying more than half?—Half & Half.
RELATIONSHIPS
WBUR

Access To Menstrual Products Poses A Challenge For Teens Facing Period Poverty

While many may think of period poverty as an issue primarily affecting those in developing countries, one in five teens within the U.S. reportedly struggle to afford menstrual products. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Shelby Davies at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Policy Lab who tells us...
ADVOCACY
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: How do I know when I have heatstroke?

DEAR DR. ROACH: What is heatstroke? I exercised a lot in the heat yesterday, and today I feel dizzy and nauseated, even though it isn’t as hot as yesterday. -- L.C. ANSWER: Heatstroke and heat exhaustion have similar names but are different conditions. People who exercise in conditions of high heat and humidity are at risk for heat exhaustion. Symptoms include profuse sweating, dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps and headache. Treatment is to stop exercising, get someplace cool and sip some fluids. Without treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, although you don’t need to exercise to get heatstroke.
UNION COUNTY, OR
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Help My Baby with Feeding Problems?

If your baby has a feeding problem, they may struggle to stay hydrated and get adequate nutrition. The good news is, you can help. After identifying your infant’s feeding problem, you can take steps to improve their ability to eat and drink. If your baby refuses to eat, they aren’t...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
weareteachers.com

25 Elementary Icebreakers To Start the Year Off Right

The start of the school year is a terrific time to get to know your students and encourage them time to get to know one another. Here are 25 of our favorite elementary icebreakers to start forming positive relationships and building community in your classroom. 1. The Book of Me.
EDUCATION
Boston

What is considered appropriate office attire and how can I make sure to present professionally in the workplace? Elaine Varelas advises

Business attire has changed over the years. Whether it’s a formal event or business casual, Elaine Varelas advises on some of the best practices when selecting your professional wardrobe. Q: I’m trying to create my business wardrobe for a professional office setting. They say it’s business casual. What exactly does...
BEAUTY & FASHION
weareteachers.com

Use Our Free Decoding Strategies Poster To Help Nurture Independent Readers

Give students several options to try when they are stuck on a word. In order for students to become confident, fluent readers, they need to be able to decode unfamiliar words when they come across them. And depending on the word, they benefit from having a variety of strategies to help. That’s why, together with our friends at EVERFI, we’ve created a free decoding strategies poster to hang in your classroom.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy