Dittrich decries Biden's vaccination rule

By Diane Graff
Watertown Daily Times
 9 days ago

MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R – Oconomowoc, on Friday accused President Biden of issuing a COVID-19 vaccination rule to distract from the Afghanistan situation. “To the outrage and dismay of those I represent, President Biden took steps yesterday, issuing unconstitutional executive orders in an attempt to direct attention from his utter failures in exiting Afghanistan around the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” Dittrich said. “Like his extension of the eviction moratorium, Biden knows full well that such an edict is a violation of the very constitution he swore to uphold. Let me be clear, I have never been against vaccines. However, I will always stand against tyranny and government overreach. President Biden revealed his true beliefs when he said, ‘This is not about freedom or personal choice.’”

www.wdtimes.com

