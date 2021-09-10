CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Global citizens, teen US Open finalists have fans all over

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu first met Leylah Fernandez at a tournament for players 12 and under. They shared a connection to Canada, where Fernandez lived and Raducanu was born. But the teenagers have much more in common — maybe more than they realized. They will attract an audience to their U.S. Open women’s final Saturday that extends far beyond the fans who will be at Arthur Ashe Stadium after a year away. Both have Asian mothers, with Raducanu's father from Romania and Fernandez's from Ecuador. Beyond terrific tennis players, the teenagers are citizens of the world.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
theScore

Canadian teen Fernandez ousts Kerber at US Open

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has followed up her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows. The 73rd-ranked Fernandez came back from a set and a break down to eliminate 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the fourth round Sunday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Canada#Ecuador#Arthur Ashe Stadium#Ap#Asian
The New Yorker

The Joyful Teen-Agers Who Have Taken Over the U.S. Open

In June, Emma Raducanu was ranked three hundred and sixty-sixth in the world. She was the twelfth-ranked female player in Britain. She had spent the long lockdown rebuilding her forehand—new grip, more spin—and studying for end-of-school exams. It had been a year and a half since she had played an official match. She is eighteen years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Teenage fever! US Open WILL have at least one teen in the women's singles final as 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez defeats No 2 seed Aryna Sabelenka

While fans rose from their slumber across the United Kingdom to watch Emma Raducanu, it was another teen who was busy stealing the show on the Arthur Ashe court. Nineteen-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez produced a truly stunning display to add No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to her list of scalps over the past two weeks.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Leylah Fernandez beats Elina Svitolina to become youngest US Open semi-finalist since Maria Sharapova... with Canadian teen winning third-set tie-break to add fifth seed to former champions Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka in list of scalps

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her stunning giant-killing run at the US Open with victory over Elina Svitolina to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, had already taken out two former champions in Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber and she added fifth seed Svitolina to the list to become the youngest semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows since Maria Sharapova.
TENNIS
buffalonynews.net

Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest US Open quarter-finalist

New York [USA], September 6 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in the Open Era after ending the run of qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in five sets at Flushing Meadows on Sunday night. Alcaraz is now 3-0 lifetime in five-setters; he followed a fifth-set tiebreak win over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Emma Raducanu: US Open finalist has 'got the whole package'

Jo Durie and Naomi Broady speak to BBC Breakfast about British teenager Emma Raducanu reaching the US Open tennis final in New York. The 18-year-old beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 to become the first qualifier to reach a major final and will play Canadian world number 73 Leylah Fernandez, 19, for the title on Saturday.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Watch US Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez Address the New York Crowd on 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu faced off in a teen-only US Open women's singles final on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Canada's Fernandez, 19, lost to 18-year-old Raducanu of Great Britain, but she fought until the very end of the intense and well-matched final. During the trophy ceremony, Fernandez, eyes full of tears, said she was proud of everything she's accomplished — she beat greats such as defending champion Naomi Osaka, world No. 5 Elina Svitolina, and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. She also became the fourth-ever Canadian player to reach a Grand Slam final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Raducanu to face Fernandez in historic all-teen US Open final

British 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu and Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez completed astonishing runs to their historic first Grand Slam final on Thursday at the US Open. It's the first Slam final between teens since 17-year-old Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open, and just the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era (since 1968).
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy