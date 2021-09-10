CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, PA

Tornado on southern Italian isle sweeps up cars, kills 2

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

ROME (AP) — A tornado on a small Italian island in the Mediterranean has flipped over several cars, killing two men and injuring several persons. Italian firefighters tweeted that the twister struck on Pantelleria, which is south of Sicily, shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday. The tornado bent utility poles, damaged roofs and knocked down trees. The Italian news agency ANSA said that the dead were local residents who were tossed out of their cars, two of some 10 vehicles that were flipped in the air by the tornado. The island's mayor said nine persons were injured on the island, which is popular with vacationers.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#The Tornado#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Italian#Ap#Ansa
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy