CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California's Newsom votes as recall against him nears end

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has voted to keep himself in office as the recall against him comes to a close. Newsom cast his ballot Friday at an early voting center in Sacramento alongside his wife. The last day to vote is Tuesday, and at least a third of voters have already participated by mail. The Democratic governor needs support from a majority of voters to continue serving his first term. He is criticizing Republicans for insinuating there could be fraud in the eleciton and says he will accept the results either way.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Elections
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy