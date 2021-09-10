CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Collins banned 5 games over substance-abuse issue

DALLAS (AP) — The NFL has suspended Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins for five games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The suspense comes a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys' 31-29 loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the opener. Collins missed all of 2020 because of a hip issue that required surgery. Collins won’t be eligible until Week 8 against Minnesota, after Dallas’ open week.

ClutchPoints

2 star pass-rushers Cowboys must trade for to replace DeMarcus Lawrence after broken foot

The Dallas Cowboys began the 2021 season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they looked great overall. Despite the loss, there was a ton of excitement about this season with Dak Prescott returning alongside Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb all looking like legit healthy weapons. The defense was a concern, but DeMarcus Lawrence looked ready to lead that unit to the playoffs. That was until Lawrence broke his foot in practice and is now set to miss the next 6-8 weeks.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
Yardbarker

Cowboys RT La'el Collins 'livid' over suspension

The NFL announced on Friday that Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins had been suspended five games for violating the league’s policy and program on substance abuse. Perhaps more specifically, Collins was suspended for missing drugs tests as part of the league’s policy. But even that is somewhat muddy because...
blackchronicle.com

Dallas Cowboys starting RT La’el Collins suspended five games

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La’el Collins has been suspended five games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the league announced Friday. Collins’ exact infraction is not clear, but sources said he did not fail any tests. Nowhere in the policy is five games listed as...
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Sign OT Aviante Collins To Practice Squad

Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have signed OT Aviante Collins to the practice squad. T Isaac Alarcon (International) Collins, 28, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons. Since then, Collins has been...
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL issues multi-game suspension for former LSU OL La’el Collins

On Thursday night, La’el Collins started on the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line in their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But it’s going to be a bit before the 28-year-old gets back on the field. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Collins was suspended for 5 games without pay...
FanSided

Buccaneers: Win over Dallas Cowboys proves special teams is third of game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Dallas Cowboys on opening night came in large part to both special teams, proving the third unit’s worth to the game as a whole. The age-old, albeit also controversial, adage in football is that special teams are a third of the game, essentially saying that it’s equally as important as offense and defense. Distractors will point to the fact that if that were the case then you’d see special team players being drafted in the first and second round every year.
Dallas Sports Focus

Deciding who should replace La’el Collins at Cowboys right tackle during his five-game suspension

Fair or unfair, it looks as if the Dallas Cowboys will be without their starting right tackle La’el Collins for about the next month while he serves his five-game suspension handed down by the NFL a few days ago. While there still is a glimmer of hope an appeal could overturn the suspension, or at the very least lessen the number of games Collins would miss, the Cowboys still have to prepare as if No. 71 won’t be available anytime soon.
