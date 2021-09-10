Epic Lower Trestles to host world surfing championships

The 2021 Speed World Championships, in Moscow, Russia, just wrapped up. In first place was Danyil Boldyrev, from the Ukraine, and Natalia Kalucka, from Poland. “I respect everyone, but I want to say that today I am boss of this mental game,” said Boldyrev to the IFSC. “Every second, every minute, I always imagined how I am World Champion and how I would take a gold medal in this Championships. When you always imagine this, and you never give up, then you do this in real life… It’s crazy. I don’t know how to say it, but I feel like a billionaire.” Boldyrev is now a two-time Speed World Champion and is a five-time Speed World Record holder.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO