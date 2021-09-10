CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20th anniversary of terrorist attacks marked by NY teams

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports teams will hold ceremonies Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The New York Mets will wear caps from the New York City Police Department, the New York Fire Department, Port Authority Police Department and New York City Department of Correction to honor first responders. Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls and D.C. United will wear special patches during their game.

www.wcn247.com

