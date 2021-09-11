CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Children, 4 Adults Hurt In Oakland DUI Crash; 2 Children Critically Injured

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Ten people, including six children, were injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Oakland Thursday evening, with two children in critical condition.

Oakland police said the crash happened Thursday just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 38th Ave. and International Blvd. Officers who arrived at the scene found three vehicles involved in the crash. The two children had been ejected from one the vehicles.

Investigators determined a minivan with nine passengers was headed north on 38th Ave. heading toward International Blvd., while at the same time a Pontiac G6 was headed east on International in the bus lane at a high rate of speed, police said.

Witness statements and video surveillance footage showed the Pontiac running a red light at the intersection and slamming into the minivan, with the force of the crash ejecting two children ages 9 and 2. Both were listed in critical condition with severe head trauma. The condition of the other victims was unknown.

Police said the driver of the Pontiac tried to run away after the collision but was stopped by area residents at the scene, who held onto the unidentified driver until officers arrived. The driver was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

