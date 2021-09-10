CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BHN Puck Links: Backes Talks 'Humbling' Time with Boston Bruins

By Joe Haggerty
bostonhockeynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the news this week that David Backes was retiring from the NHL, it likely stirred up mixed feelings within the Boston Bruins fan base. Certainly, there was respect for the hardnosed, tough brand of hockey that the 37-year-old Backes brought with him to the Boston Bruins from St. Louis, but there was also the regret of a heavy free agent contract that he was never going to be able to live up to in Boston. Eventually, the Bruins had to swallow hard and deal away a first round pick to get out from under his contract in the Ondrej Kase deal with the Anaheim Ducks a couple of seasons ago.

