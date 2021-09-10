CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

A.J. Brown 'Good To Go' Versus Cardinals

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – Just a few days into training camp this year, it was clear that Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown both looked – and felt – better than ever. He’d undergone minor surgery on both knees during the offseason yet was running circles around Titans defensive backs. “I’m so...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers by model that predicted A.J. Brown’s huge season

Remember the old days when the conversation about two running backs on the same team was only about Fantasy football handcuffs? Negotiating running back committees has become a frustrating but necessary part of developing your 2021 Fantasy football strategy. Picking out who will get the bulk of the carries in an offense is a crucial element to successful 2021 Fantasy football rankings.
NFL
USA Today

Watch: Part 1 of documentary featuring Titans' A.J. Brown, Jeffery Simmons

The first part of a documentary featuring a pair of young Tennessee Titans stars, wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, has been released by the team. The documentary, named “A Titans Story: Mississippi Made,” is broken up into three parts and chronicles Simmons’ and Brown’s journey to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report: Austin Ekeler, A.J. Brown, Chris Godwin, Curtis Samuel injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more important for fantasy football than following injuries, as a player’s outlook (and team’s context) will change with nearly every occurrence. Now that the preseason is officially behind us and we await opening night, here is an update on some critical injury reports to watch including Austin Ekeler and A.J. Brown, and their fantasy football impact.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Should You Be Worried about A.J. Brown? | Will the Titans have their star WR?

Dr. Morse provides his take on how A.J. Brown and any concerns he has about his knee issues. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
USA Today

Fantasy start or sit Week 1: Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans will begin their 2021 campaign on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals, and three of their best fantasy football assets — wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, and running back Derrick Henry — are all expected to suit up. The biggest question mark of those...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
profootballnetwork.com

Will A.J. Brown play in Week 1? Fantasy analysis and injury update

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will apparently be on a load management plan for at least the first chunk of the season to keep him available for Sundays. He said he’s “good to go” for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Brown did not have a game status designation on Tennessee’s Friday injury report (the official signal that a player is not at risk of missing the game). Can Brown help your fantasy football team in Week 1?
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Teammates at Ole Miss, DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown Set to Reignite Competition This Sunday

RENTON, WA - Since taking the pre-draft process by storm in 2019, Titans receiver A.J. Brown and Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf have combined for 4,438 yards and 38 touchdowns on 271 receptions, two Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro selection. Both have posted nearly identical numbers in their young careers, with Metcalf holding a slight edge in receptions (145-126) and yards (2,263-2,175) and Brown narrowly eking by in touchdowns (20-18).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Titans#American Football#Pro Bowl#Ole Miss
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
Field Gulls

Season begins with doomsday power rankings for Seahawks

Well the NFL season is officially upon us, because NFL “experts” are looking at double-digit NFL teams and ranking them ahead of the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has notoriously and relentlessly fared badly in the garden variety power rankings throughout the years. This week is no exception. In fact, it seems like it’s getting worse.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy