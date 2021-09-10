Tannehill a Picture of Health With Titans
NASHVILLE – Pat O’Hara would like to take Ryan Tannehill at his word. Experience has taught the Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach to do otherwise. “There’s a lot of communication between he and I because a lot of times when you ask Ryan,’ ‘How are you feeling today?’ he’s like, ‘I’m fine. I’m fine. I’m fine,’” O’Hara said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, talk to me.’ ‘All right, I’m a little sore today.’ So, we have worked through that.”www.yardbarker.com
