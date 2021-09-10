Tannehill a Picture of Health With Titans

When it comes to the elite quarterbacks, I'm mostly just ignoring their Week 1 struggles. I presume Aaron Rodgers and the entire Packers offense will get right in primetime against the lowly Lions. I expect Lamar Jackson to play much better at home against the Chiefs in a far less hostile environment. And while Josh Allen has a more difficult matchup, at Miami, he's still in my top five as well.

