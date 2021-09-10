CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert, ID

Rupert Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

By Benito Baeza
 8 days ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old Rupert man is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography after authorities allege thousands of images were allegedly found on electronic storage devices following a months long investigation. According to the Rupert Police Department, Jacob Holy is facing 10 counts of felony possession of child...

Man Injured in ATV Crash Near Shoshone Basin, Flown to Boise

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-A man on a four-wheeler had to be airlifted to a Boise hospital after crashing Sunday morning southeast of Rogerson. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and first responders were called out at around 11:45 a.m. to the desert area on Shoshone Basin Road were the ATV had crashed. It happened near the entry to the U.S. National Forest.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

