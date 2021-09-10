Esther J. Cepeda: ‘Spot the terrorist’ missed its target in the wake of 9/11

My son was but a month old on Sept. 11, 2001, when his father called to tell me that a plane had crashed into one of the twin towers in New York City. It had been a long sleepless night, and my infant’s older brother had woken up at 5 a.m., as was his custom, and finally been coaxed back to sleep. When the phone rang, I’d virtually flown out of bed, nearly full asleep, to make it stop before it woke anyone.