Check out our preview of today’s match against Burnley. [RBM]. Watch some of Everton's best goals against the Clarets. “You know it’s not going to be easy but - and I know it’s cliché - but it’s the Premier League and it never is. It’s just a different kind of difficult. Every striker brings something that is going to be a challenge, obviously Burnley bring physicality. It’s going to be a tough game and a different challenge. I’m looking forward to it, because it’s about rolling your sleeves up and being ready for a battle,” says Mason Holgate. [EFC]

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO