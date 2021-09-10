This Week on MNN

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJoin MNN as we remember and honor the victims, survivors and first responders that were impacted on that dreadful day. Open to Hope is a program hosted by mother and daughter duo Dr.’s Gloria and Heidi Horsley. These amazing women are therapists who specialize in grief counseling and help people find hope in their loss. In this episode Dr. Heidi talks with Dave Turner, a retired FDNY Firefighter who lost 15 of his FDNY brothers during the 9/11 attacks. His Firehouse, which was located in Midtown Manhattan, was the only one to have an entire shift killed.

